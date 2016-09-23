The cast of Stranger Things is continuing its world tour of stealing your heart. First, Millie Bobby Brown took over the front row of New York Fashion Week alongside co-star Winona Ryder. Then, she met up with Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin across the country to absolutely shut down the Emmys red carpet (and other parts of the show, actually ) in Los Angeles. Now, they've taken their show on the road, splitting up briefly to do press in London and reuniting in Paris. (What a life.) Eleven, Lucas, and Dustin had quite the welcoming committee upon landing in the City of Lights: They were greeted by none other than Nicolas Ghesquière, according to Instagram.
The French designer posted a picture of himself with the crew of young Netflix stars at Louis Vuitton's headquarters earlier today. "Got strangers in the house today," Ghesquière wrote. Matarazzo regrammed the shot, adding: "Too good not to share." Indeed...
The trio's fashion chops were very much proven at the Emmys. Plus, Brown's already leaning in to her style star potential on Instagram. Given the seemingly professionally-treated nature of the image Ghesquière posted, could the Stranger Things crew be getting a Louis Vuitton campaign soon — or, at the very least, an invite to the brand's upcoming Paris Fashion Week show? Maybe the designer caught their "Uptown Funk" performance and wanted a replay — or, maybe he just wants some spoilers from season 2. (Same, Nicolas.) What does it all mean?!
We've reached out to Louis Vuitton for more details on what, exactly, is afoot at the brand's HQ. One thing's for certain, though: They all look chic as hell.
