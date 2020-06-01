Fashion Brands Lay Out Plans To Support The Black Community

Last night, Aurora James, the creative director and founder of footwear and accessories brand Brother Vellies, called on the fashion industry’s big players, from Net-A-Porter to Saks Fifth Avenue, to commit to buying 15 percent of their products from Black-owned businesses.
“So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power,” James wrote on Instagram. “So many of your stores are set up in Black communities. So many of your sponsored posts are seen on Black feeds. This is the least you can do for us. We represent 15% of the population and we need to represent 15% of your shelf space.”
Further down in the post, she writes: “So for all of the ‘what can we do to help?’ questions out there, this is my personal answer. #15PercentPledge.”
Other companies have shown support via social media, where they are sharing ways in which to help the movement’s agenda. Others still are taking more significant steps toward change, creating manifestos and guidelines in order to rework the industry’s approach toward the Black community entirely.
Yesterday, Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty posted a plea on Instagram calling for people to #PullUp. “Now’s not the time to stay silent or stand by. Pull TF Up,” the caption says. It also outlines the brand’s plans to donate to The Bail Project, an organization that provides free bail for those who cannot afford to pay it, and @BLMGreaterNY, the New York-specific coalition of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Ahead, we’ve put together a list of all the fashion companies who have spoken up so far as a result of this weekend's protests. Read their messages and support them in their efforts.