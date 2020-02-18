Away from the trench style, boxy beige cropped jackets felt the most contemporary, while the oil-slick, high-shine vinyl will be a sellout and the quilted form-fitting jackets will appeal to the brand’s more conservative customer. Elsewhere, rugby stripes were given a fresh new spin in egg-yolk yellow and candyfloss pink across shirts and dresses, while cricket jumpers were layered over sequined floor-skimming gowns. We also have a soft spot for a standout olive-green trouser suit, which was paired with a white and rust-colored shirt.