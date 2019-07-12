Kendall Jenner has always managed to find a way to stand out within her famous family. Maybe it’s her impressive rise to the top of the supermodel echelon. Perhaps it’s her tendency to keep details of her private life relatively, well, private. We theorize that part of the Kendall appeal is rooted in her enviable sartorial sensibility. Whether she’s twinning with her niece North West or rocking a daring red carpet look, we can always count on Kendall to deliver some quality fashion moments.
Most recently, the model was spotted out and about in Mykonos, Greece, where she debuted the ultimate summer ensemble we didn’t know we needed. On vacation with friends, she stepped out for a night on the town in a shimmering bronze dress by Australian brand Meshki. It’s almost...blinding? But definitely in a good way. Without a doubt, we’re getting major Grecian goddess vibes. We can picture this metallic number paired with some glistening accessories and a little Fenty Beauty gloss bomb — instant glam!
This “Mabel” lace up minidress features a ruched, sweetheart neckline and super thin straps. While Kendall was only photographed from the front, the back of this dress is the real standout with its striking criss-cross detailing. The reality star kept it casual with white sneaks, but the Meshki piece can easily be dressed up or down. And just in case you weren’t already sold on adding this to your summer wardrobe ASAP, at only $57, it’s a total steal. Model-approved style that’s also budget-friendly? Now that’s a win-win.
