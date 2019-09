Kendall Jenner Made News For More Than One Reason At The Vanity Fair After Party

Truthfully, I can't imagine what my parent would say if I walked up to them in such a risqué sartorial choice, but hey, it wouldn't be the first time a Kardashian-Jenner showed a tad too much skin in public. And given that Vanity Fair After Party looks are notorious for being bolder than anything worn to the actual award show, we can't blame the second youngest member of the clan for taking a risk. Apparently, Twitter seems to agree. So without further ado, check out the best reactions to her look below.