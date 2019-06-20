I’ve been lucky, but apart from being lucky, part of my reputation has become about trust and I’d be mortified if it wasn’t that. Yeah, age is important but I don’t think people under the age of 18 shouldn’t be photographed. I think in the right conditions they should be. It’s like my own daughter out working in a restaurant at age 16 to get her skills. She’s exposed to things and some of it makes me feel uncomfortable. She talks to me about it and I guide her through it. But you have to create the conditions where it should she’s safe. It may not be bullet proof. Someone may say or do something inappropriate and I can’t control every little thing that happens. But it should be safe that nothing truly bad can happen. I liken it to that. The fashion industry has as much responsibility as any other industry to provide a safe work environment. Young people should be able to come in and be safe. But the truth of it is, it’s going to be driven by the people at the top of the food chain.