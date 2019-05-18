Kendall Jenner Is Keeping Her Love Life Private After What Happened To Her Sisters

As most younger siblings do, Kendall Jenner is learning from her older sister’s misfortunes when it comes to love. Jenner covers Vogue Australia’s June issue and told the magazine about how watching her siblings’ relationships in the spotlight made her want to go about her own romantic life differently.
“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she said. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”
Jenner, and the rest of the world, has been privy to seeing her sisters’ relationships thrive but also fall apart in the tabloids and on their TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians, from Kim Kardashian West’s 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries to all of Scott Disick’s antics, and arguably the cheating scandal of the decade between Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods.
Watching her sisters go through the ups and downs of dating in public has understandably made Jenner cautious, and she is hesitant to talk about her relationships until she knows they’re for real. “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long-term [what it’s going to be],” Jenner said. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”
Her theory may be working. Jenner has been dating basketball player Ben Simmons for months now, with the biggest rumor being whether the two were even actually dating. Jenner confirmed their relationship on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. At the time she said they had been dating “for a bit now,” and the two have been linked to each other since May of last year.
The Vogue interview pointed out that Jenner streamed the Philadelphia 76ers player’s game on the day of the shoot while she was in hair and makeup, and later FaceTimed him while holding up the March/April issue of GQ Australia, of which he is on the cover.
While their roughly year-long relationship is seemingly doing well, Jenner isn’t one to jump into a commitment just to follow some arbitrary timeline. Even though she said an engagement is “definitely not” happening now, “maybe one day,” it could be in her future. At any rate, she is taking things at her own pace. “I feel like once you do [that], it’s just completely in-genuine and you think that you have to be in a certain place when you don’t have to be,” she said. “Everyone has their own path and their own way of letting the cards fall. Your 20s are for messing up and figuring it out.”
