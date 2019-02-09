Kendall Jenner Finally Confirmed A Major Rumor About Her Love Life

Taking after her sister, Kendall Jenner keeps things pretty hush-hush about her love life, but after months of speculation, the model has finally confirmed that she is dating basketball player Ben Simmons.
Jenner addressed it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week. The host eased into it by showing a picture of Jenner courtside, and asking her about her love of basketball.
“I’ve been into basketball for a little while,” Jenner said. “I used to go to games with Khloé a lot and I just got really into it.”
Her love of the game has seemingly led her to her new romantic love, Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. In the photo DeGeneres pulled, the basketball player is in front of Jenner, practically blocking her view.
“See, there you are, but there’s a guy in front of you, I can hardly see you,” DeGeneres said. “Who’s that guy in the way?”
Coyly Jenner responded, “I’m not so sure.”
She later revealed the two have been dating “for a bit now,” adding that the relationship has the Kris Jenner seal of approval.
The two have been spotted together since May of last year, but had never confirmed or denied their relationship — just like another Jenner we know. Simmons and the model were seen cuddled up at Khloé Kardashian’s 4th of July party last summer, but, as People points out, things died down for the couple, publicly at least, shortly after that.
Jenner began being photographed at his games in November, which she often attends with the player’s mom, according to People.
While neither party has outright confirmed the relationship until now, they have been less than subtle about their affection for each other. Besides supporting each others’ careers — her showing up to his games, him meeting her in New York during Fashion Week — they keep things pretty steamy on Instagram.
Jenner posted a new black and white headshot in December, and Simmons left two drooling-face emojis in the comments.
Just last month, Jenner posted a video from a swimsuit photo shoot, and as spotted by Comments by Celebs, Simmons wrote, “Come here…” under the post and Jenner responded with a racing car emoji.
If this is the new Instagram official, these two are even further along in their relationship than we thought.
