Why Everyone Keeps Assuming Kylie Jenner Is Already Married

It’s been almost two years since these two were spotted together for the first time, but it’s like a lifetime has passed since then. After all, their daughter, Stormi, is already a year old, and the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott marriage rumours have been everywhere. In fact, at this point, everyone seems to have assumed that Scott would propose to Jenner at the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday. So are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner getting married , or is this another false alarm?