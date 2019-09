Khloé Kardashian Just Basically Confirmed Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner's Relationship

While Kendall Jenner is staying mum about her rumored relationship with basketball player Ben Simmons, Khloé Kardashian may have just spilled the beans. Like any good Kardashian, the Good American founder made sure to document every second of the family's annual Fourth of July party , and it looks like Simmons earned a coveted spot on the invite list. In the background of Kardashian's Instagram story, the NBA star and the model can be seen getting snuggly on a day bed by the pool. While this, of course, isn't official confirmation of their relationship, it is some of the first Kardashian documentation of the time the pair has been spending together since rumors first started circulating in late May