Khloé Kardashian Just Basically Confirmed Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner's Relationship

While Kendall Jenner is staying mum about her rumored relationship with basketball player Ben Simmons, Khloé Kardashian may have just spilled the beans. Like any good Kardashian, the Good American founder made sure to document every second of the family's annual Fourth of July party, and it looks like Simmons earned a coveted spot on the invite list. In the background of Kardashian's Instagram story, the NBA star and the model can be seen getting snuggly on a day bed by the pool. While this, of course, isn't official confirmation of their relationship, it is some of the first Kardashian documentation of the time the pair has been spending together since rumors first started circulating in late May.
You can spot the couple in the background of this video:
Missed it? Here's a screenshot of the two all cozied up:
Jenner has never been one to be loud and proud about her relationships ("I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time," she told Vogue for their cover story in March) which is one of the reasons, she thinks, that people have speculated about her sexuality.
"I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!" she explained to the outlet. "I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before."
As for a possible relationship with Simmons, we'll just keep patiently waiting for the star (or one of her sisters) to spill the deets.
