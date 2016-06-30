God Bless, We've Got New 4th Of July Kimoji

God bless America, and God bless Kim Kardashian. The Kween of the Kardashian clan gifted the world with some new emoji this week. And naturally, they're themed to this weekend's Fourth of July holiday.
First announced in a tweet, Kim's latest emoji cover the basics of America's celebration of independence. She's got icons for tanning oil, fireworks, and a cooler filled with beer.
First announced in a tweet, Kim's latest emoji cover the basics of America's celebration of independence. She's got icons for tanning oil, fireworks, and a cooler filled with beer.
KIMOJI surprise! Everyone who downloaded the newest pack gets a free gift of new 4th of July themed Kimoji's! pic.twitter.com/ULH6Pr1YqC— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2016
And then there are also new GIFs, including one of her eating a hot dog and another of her licking a red, white, and blue popsicle. Not sexual in the slightest. (We also still can't help but be impressed by how incredibly realistic her emoji are.)
If you don't already have the app — or you didn't install the last big update — you can grab it from the App Store here. If your Independence Day is as classy as ours, we're sure you'll be using these emoji a lot.
Advertisement