Irina Shayk's First Post-Breakup Look Is The Ultimate Power Move

Irina Shayk appears to be taking her newfound singlehood in stride. According to reports, the model and her former partner, Bradley Cooper have called it quits. The news of their split comes following reports that Irina moved out of the couple’s home in LA’s Pacific Palasides neighborhood earlier this week.
On Thursday, she was spotted on her way to the airport wearing an interesting post-breakup ensemble: a khaki jumpsuit by Burberry paired with black boots and jet black sunglasses. It was a highly utilitarian choice, especially since Irina opted to cuff the pant legs and roll up the sleeves.
Advertisement
Regardless of what’s next for Irina, she seems well-equipped — besides wearing her chic, factory worker-inspired ensemble, she was also carrying a winter coat and an Away bag that’s presumably filled with all of her essentials.
The notoriously private couple, who were rumored to be engaged after Irina was spotted wearing a diamond ring in 2016, rarely discussed each other in public. However, they were side by side during Bradley’s buzzy awards season earlier this year for his movie A Star Is Born, which also starred Lady Gaga.
Irina and Bradley were together for four years and are reportedly “amicably” working on a way to share custody of their daughter.
While breakups are usually a bummer, looking good in the immediate aftermath of one is a definite power move. Interested in copying Irina? Lucky for you, her Burberry jumpsuit is currently on sale for a cool $840.
Advertisement