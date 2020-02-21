From sand to camel, all manner of neutrals have dominated both on and off the catwalk for the past few seasons (thank Bottega Veneta and Phoebe Philo's dedicated followers), but we're more interested in the brown brigade that's emerging for fall '20. The subversion of a shade previously thought of as ugly is far more interesting than the sea of beige we see outside the shows, and a slew of muddy coats proved us right. A.W.A.K.E Mode's velvet quilted coat with an exaggerated collar looked like a Cadbury's chocolate bar and will no doubt be the casual coat of the coming winter. Petar Petrov's outerwear offering was mighty impressive but the standout piece was a '90s-inspired leather mac (it wouldn't look out of place on Bella Hadid if you ask us). At Rejina Pyo, we saw outerwear in corduroy, suede, and leather, but our favorite piece was a military-esque almost-khaki jacket with contrasting pockets and collar. We're pairing with slouchy leather boots, as styled on the catwalk.