Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Anna Jay
Beauty
Vibrant Colors, Buzzcuts, & Freedom: This Is Non-Binary Hair In All Its Glory
Tom Rasmussen
May 3, 2019
Wellness
We Asked 3,670 Women About Their Vaginas – Here's What They Told Us
Natalie Gil
Mar 11, 2019
Pantone Color Of The Year
Pantone's Color Of The Year 2019 Has An Important Meaning Behind It
Georgia Murray
Dec 6, 2018
Fashion
Meet Autumn's Best Accessories, From Faux Croc To Hiking Boots
Each autumn we look forward to investing in a great coat (faux fur and check are our favourite trends this season), but it can quickly start to feel like
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
6 New Cult Shoe Brands Fashion People Love
Good news: eye-wateringly expensive shoes aren't cool anymore. Just take a look at this season's street style. Instead of big-budget brands, editors,
by
Holly Swayne
Beauty
7 Things Sunday Riley Taught Me About Getting Great Skin
When you think of skin-care lines with serious cult followings, Sunday Riley is right up there with #shelfie stalwarts like Glossier and Drunk Elephant.
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Fashion
Jeff Goldblum Is My Summer Style Icon
If you're anything like us, the image of Jeff Goldblum as a sweaty, shirtless Dr. Ian Malcom in 1993's Jurassic Park will be etched on your subconscious.
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
Move Over, Crystals: The Moon Is The New Mystical Beauty Trend
"Anyone else feel like they've been hit by a truck?" my friend's text message read. "Yep, I think it's the full moon," another chimed in. It’s 2018, and
by
Elizabeth Bennett
Fashion
A Guide To Finding The Ultimate Summer Dress
Each year, once the weather heats up, we just don't want to wear pants. And who can blame us? Especially when we can skip out on making an outfit all
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Swimwear, Sandals & Everything In Between: Your Ultimate Vacation...
Summer has officially landed, by way of long, hot days, World Cup fever, and margaritas on rooftop bars. While we're enjoying every minute of summer in
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Frat Boys Are The Hot New Trend According To Raf Simons' Runway
Raf Simons can easily be considered one of the most celebrated fashion designers working in the industry today. After holding the top job at Dior
by
Charlotte Gush
Fashion
The Super-Skinny Sunglasses Trend Is Still In Full Swing
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. That's kind of how we feel about the extra-skinny sunglasses trend that celebrities just won't let us ignore. Little by
by
Kara Kia
Living
Meet The Mothers & Daughters Celebrating Their Bond
The mother-daughter relationship is a much-examined cultural phenomenon; if slamming doors at home was your favorite teenage pastime, you’re not alone.
by
Lauren Maccabee
Beauty
3 Gorgeous Ideas For Natural Hair On Your Wedding Day
Planning a wedding can be a beautiful experience. It can also be one of the most stressful. From deciding the cutoff point on the guest list to choosing
by
Kara Kia
Fashion
Art Attack: The New Statement Earrings
Statement earrings are the micro trend that just keeps giving. First, we had the full-blown '80s pairs, all glitz and sparkle. Then tassel earrings took
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Color Drenching: Spring's Easiest Trend
The phrase "color drenching" is typically applied to interiors, used to describe a room that's been covered, floor-to-ceiling, in varying shades and tones
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know Before Going Blonde This Summer
If you've got your heart set on going blonde for this spring and summer, but just can't seem to decide which shade you'll be able to pull off, let's make
by
Kara Kia
Shopping
Winter Is (Still) Here: 5 Coat Styles To Wrap Up In
It's that time of year, folks. It's getting lighter earlier, we're ready to unpack our sandals, and yet we've been hit with another (hopefully final)
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
At Dior, More Fashion For The Modern Female Protestor
At Dior's fall 2018 show, artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri thew it back 50 years, to France in May 1968, when civil unrest filled the streets and
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Travel
Airbnb Just Made A Major Announcement & It'll Change The Way...
Ten years after Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia inflated three airbeds for guests in their San Francisco apartment, the company that
by
Anna Jay
Fashion
Ashish Celebrates The "Randomness Of Life"
Last season, Ashish exclaimed that he felt like he'd staged his own funeral with a more somber and dark collection that reflected our turbulent
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Beauty
Celebrating The Art Form Of African Hair Threading
I first got my hair chemically relaxed when I was 12 years old, after begging my mother to let me do so for at least two years. Surrounded by friends with
by
Charlotte Mensah
Fashion
Turns Out Disco Isn't Dead: The Return Of Glittery Fashion
For over a decade, minimalism has dominated on the catwalks. From Céline to Jil Sander and The Row, muted colors and shapeless silhouettes have become
by
Arianna Lago
Fashion
Seeing Stars: Intergalactic Pieces Are Going Nowhere
This season, stars are the new stripes. And whether it's Star Wars fever influencing our wardrobe, or the rise in popularity of horoscopes and astrology,
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Surrender To Sparkle: 24 Of Party Season's Best Earrings
From Liza Minelli to Olivia Palermo, statement earrings have made their way into our cultural history for some time, but if you're looking for more
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Which Of 2017's Biggest Fashion Moments Got You Talking?
Fashion by definition is about change and newness, but 2017 was a year particularly marked by significant upheaval, launches, closures, and industry
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
What To Wear To A Winter Wedding
Wedding season may be spring through summer, but you'll often find the best venues and caterers are more available during the colder months. So while your
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
7 Hair-Removal Confessions That Are
Too
Relatable
Hair covers almost all of the human body, except for the palms of our hands, soles of our feet, lips, that sort of thing. In that sense, none of these
by
Sarah Raphael
Beauty
3 Fenty Beauty Products, 3 Rad Winter Makeup Looks
It's only the first week of December and yet you're probably already sick and tired of hearing relentlessly about party season, festive fashion, and how
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Why Lagerfeld's Choice Of Venue For The Chanel Show Was Sign...
With just over 36 hours to recover from the Fashion Awards in London, on Wednesday evening the fashion elite regrouped for Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2018
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted