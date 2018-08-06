Move Over, Crystals: The Moon Is The New Mystical Beauty Trend

"Anyone else feel like they've been hit by a truck?" my friend's text message read. "Yep, I think it's the full moon," another chimed in. It’s 2018, and when my group of female friends on WhatsApp isn't dissecting the aftermath of Love Island or trying to organize a date for dinner three months from now, chatting about the moon has become commonplace. It's hardly surprising when you consider the renewed interest in spirituality, and how the mystical is now mainstream for many millennial women.