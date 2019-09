Should Your Period Affect Your Skin-Care Routine?

Available now on its website (and soon to be available at Nordstrom's website and in select stores), Knours. is a new brand created to address the link between a woman's menstrual cycle and the condition of her skin all month long. Its name is derived from its objective: "Know your skin. Period." Drawing inspiration from K-beauty fundamentals, each of the eight initial products in the line (VP of Marketing Jeana Chung says that the brand aims to release new additions every three to six months) focuses on natural, "clean" ingredients that are gentle to sensitive skin, and can be swapped out for one another depending on where you're at in your cycle. (My personal favorite: a facial mist that contains moisturizing squalene and jojoba oils that rise to the top, while the other water-based ingredients sink to the bottom. Give it a shake when your skin is dry and tired for intense moisture, or don't shake when your skin is at its most sensitive to let the aloe vera water and botanical extracts soothe on their own.)