Airbnb Just Made A Major Announcement & It'll Change The Way We Travel In 2018

Ten years after Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia inflated three airbeds for guests in their San Francisco apartment, the company that completely overhauled travel is shake things up again in honor of its 10th anniversary.
There's a whole slate of new offerings to take in. For the travelers who aren't up for taking chances, there's the launch of Airbnb Plus. This is a group of homes which have been verified in person against an extensive hundred point checklist (that includes how comfy the mattress is). There are over 300 Plus listings to choose from.
Next up is a new way to search. Until recently consumers had to choose between Entire Home, Private Room, and Shared Space when looking for a listing. And, let's face it, it can sometimes be hard to find what you want. Especially if what you want is a log cabin or a faraway treehouse. Now there are more filter options including: Vacation Home, Unique, B&B, and Boutique. The Unique category houses some of the most out-there listings, like tree houses, bubble domes, airstreams, and yurts.
There's also a new service called Beyond Airbnb, which is set to launch in the spring. This offering will include some of the most spectacular homes in the world, from 16th Century Tuscan mansions to French Chateaus to beachside villas in Costa Rica. These bookings will offer custom-designed trips for those with a little more cash to spend.
Finally, those who already rent out their place will already be aware of the Superhost scheme but now, as a guest you can work up to becoming a Superguest, which awards those who behave well (ahem, we're looking at you recent party havers) the chance to get benefits like free airport pickups, treats and discounts.
Want to see some of the places currently available on Airbnb Plus? Click through to check them out.