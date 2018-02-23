8 Magical Woodland Cabins To Escape To This Spring

Finally, the snowdrops are blooming, it's not pitch black when we leave the office and we can start to plan our next holiday. Now the sun is starting to shine, it's the perfect time of year to escape the office and get some rest and relaxation.
But why bother trekking to the airport just to exchange your pounds for fewer and fewer euros, fight against officious boarding policies and risk being kicked off for breastfeeding or wearing Uggs?
Opt instead to tuck yourself away in a hygge-inspired bolthole right here in the UK. We've found the most beautiful woodland cabins all around the country so you can take a mini-break surrounded by the wonder of nature.
Click through to see our favourites.