Woman Says Her Uggs Got Her Banned From This Airline’s Lounge

Apparently, Ugg footwear doesn't go down well when you're Down Under. Condé Nast Traveller reports that passenger Joanne Catherall learned this the hard way after she was allegedly denied access to the business-class lounge for Australian airline Qantas, where a staff member vetoed her plush sheepskin boots.
Catherall, a member of iconic synthpop band The Human League, tweeted details about the incident, which took place at the Melbourne Airport.
"Denied access @Qantas business class lounge in @Melair Melbourne Airport apparently Ugg boots are deemed sleepwear by the lady working there although no problem in any of the other lounges so far. Helpfully she suggested I go to one of the shops & purchase some shoes," Catherall tweeted.
Hi Joanne, we endeavour to remain consistent and uphold our Lounge's dress guidelines to all our guests . You may find details here: https://t.co/oiCgy2V1jR. Mark— Qantas (@Qantas) December 14, 2017
Considering Qantas is an Australian airline and Ugg was founded by an Aussie, you’d think the company might want to flex a little national pride. As one user on Twitter pointed out in a photo, flip flops, beachwear, and gymwear are also considered unacceptable in the Qantas Club lounge.
As seen in @Qantas' SYD terminal 3 priority check-in. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/DXXOPYJGW7— JT Genter (@JTGenter) December 9, 2017
While the word “Ugg” isn’t clearly outright banned in the dress code policy, there’s an illustration encircling an Ugg-like boot with a large line through it. In the poster, the boot is also labelled “sleepwear” which is truly just... odd.
After Catherall’s first tweet, the airline responded with a tweet explaining that they endeavour to remain consistent with their dress code guidelines. That didn't appease Catherall, who pointed out the obvious in this tweet.
"Why would an @UGG boot I wear outdoors in all weathers be classed as sleepwear in @Qantas lounge, but nowhere else that I have ever been on this earth ?"
Why would an @UGG boot I wear outdoors in all weathers be classed as sleepwear in @Qantas lounge but nowhere else that I have ever been on this earth ? pic.twitter.com/G04kWSN4c4— Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017
In recent years Ugg has become possibly the most polarising footwear on the market. Popularized by Oprah thanks to her famous "favourite things" list and Paris Hilton in the early aughts, the cosy boot has in many circles postured as an emblem of conflicting ideas.
“What started out as a beachwear staple for men that grew into a cold weather must-have for women now acts as a divider in the fashion realm,” wrote Refinery29’s Landon Peoples in a recent story. “It separates the business casual from the Casual Friday, the autumn from winter, and — dare we say it — the 'basics' from, well, the rest of us.”
Tell us what you think in the comments. Uggs: an enemy of acceptable airport dress standards, or simply a comfortable way to travel?
