How Ugg Is Reinventing Its Polarizing Legacy

That was another risk they were willing to take. And though marketing opposite aesthetics at the same time feels particularly confusing as Ugg is hard at work in their attempt to reestablish its Californian identity, O'Donnell insists it's all part of a bigger picture. In one image, we see Scott and co-stars Lil Yachty and Golden Barbie atop a couple of vintage Impalas in the desert. Think: full camp, and ultra-glam, with a touch of arrogance. Lim, on the other hand, didn’t even bother with a fleshed out campaign; he relied on a line-up of diverse models and the calmness of a light, airy studio to showcase his zipper boots for men. They're different, sure. But it also helps create a more diverse portfolio, something Ugg hasn't necessarily pioneered in the past.