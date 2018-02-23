Airbnb has some pretty cool news. Ten years after cofounders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia inflated three airbeds in their San Francisco apartment, the company that changed the way you travel is set to shake things up again.
There's a whole bunch of new things to take in. First of all, for the travellers who don't want to take a chance, there's Airbnb Plus. This is a group of homes which have been verified in person against a 100-point checklist (yes, that includes how comfy the mattress is). There are over 300 of these places to choose from.
Next up is a new way to search. Currently on the site you have the choice between Entire Home, Private Room and Shared Space. And, let's face it, sometimes it can be hard to find what you want – endlessly scrolling for that perfect log cabin, city break apartment or far-flung treehouse can be a little confusing. Now, though, there are more filter options like "Vacation Home", "Unique", "B&B" and "Boutique". Vacation homes are properties that are perhaps second homes (one day, guys) or rental-specific, like chalets or beach houses. B&B and Boutique are dedicated spaces for hotels to list and, most excitingly (and Instagrammably), the Unique category helps you find some of the most out-there listings, from treehouses to bubble domes, airstreams to yurts.
Also announced is Beyond Airbnb, which is set to launch in spring. This section will house some of the most spectacular homes in the world, from 16th-century Tuscan mansions to French chateaux to beachside villas in Costa Rica – perfect for weddings, big birthdays or honeymoons. These bookings will offer custom-designed trips for those with a little more cash to spend.
Finally, people who already rent out their place will be aware of the Superhost scheme but now, as a guest, you can work up to becoming a Superguest, which awards those who behave well (ahem, we're looking at you, recent party-havers) the chance to get benefits like free airport pickups, treats and discounts.
Want to see some of the places available on Airbnb Plus? Click through to check them out...