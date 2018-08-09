If you're anything like us, the image of Jeff Goldblum as a sweaty, shirtless Dr. Ian Malcom in 1993's Jurassic Park will be etched on your subconscious. It's a sexy relic of the '90s that's been doing the rounds this year, thanks to the film's 25th anniversary.
Though we didn't think Goldblum could get any better, time has been to kind to the actor and musician. Now a silver fox, we've recently been blessed with his presence once again as he promotes his burgeoning music career (suddenly we love jazz piano?) and before that, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Among the viral videos of Goldblum reading out Tweets from fans, the highlight of his summer 2018 media tour is a recent TV appearance for which he donned Prada's contrast print shirt with his signature eccentricity and nonchalance. The piece, featuring multicolored stripes, a graphic '90s print, and flames, has garnered street style kudos from people like Pusha T, and is the perfect amalgamation of the shirts our dads used to wear on vacation. In theory, it's so, so wrong. But on Jeff Goldblum? It's so damn right.
Advertisement
While men's printed shirts are nothing new — Ace Ventura-style Hawaiian shirts recently made a triumphant comeback, and Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2016 Surf Sound collection celebrated the loud top — the old iteration was arguably only for the brave. 2018, however, has seen men embracing prints like never before: just look at Ian Wright's fabulous florals, seen throughout his World Cup coverage, longtime maximalist Harry Styles' Gucci-laden tour wardrobe, and Timothée Chalamet's dreamy GQ shoot.
Richard Jones, menswear buying manager at Selfridges, explains why the piece has become so popular this summer. "The relaxed aesthetic makes it an easy piece to wear with sneakers, and is a great option for the heatwave. With a boxy silhouette, it’s universally flattering and works as a statement piece that you can have fun with." Richard's go-to brands include Gucci, Burberry, and Prada, which all offer "Hawaiian, camp-collar, and bowling-style" shirts. "They're bold in nature without being difficult to style — they effortlessly pair with a white tee — making it a summer staple."
Now, though, rather than leaving our paramours to enjoy the trend, we're eyeing it up for ourselves. Prada does a similarly clashing print shirt for women that combines red, black, and white florals and a racing track-inspired brand logo, while Gucci's tropical silk number depicts a postcard scene on acid. Loewe has a cheery banana-hued linen shirt and Double Rainbouu's monochrome piece is ideal for those wanting to avoid too much color.
Advertisement
Fast-fashion has plenty to choose from this summer, too, with Mango's offering particularly high on our wish list. We're layering this electric blue shirt over slinky silk dresses, and wearing this pastel flamingo one with washed denim and cowboy boots.
For styling tricks, we're turning to Pernille Teisbaek, who paired her printed Prada shirt with track shorts at Paris Couture Week in July. To counterbalance the oversized fit of her get-up, she piled on delicate gold jewelry, carried a miniature Hermès box bag, and wore cat-eye sunglasses and barely-there heels by Céline. Editor of Elle Men China, Yoyo Lu, also wore the brand's boxy printed shirt at Men's Fashion Week in Milan in June. Complimenting the femininity of the florals with a pink lace midi skirt, she carried a clutch and topped off the mix-and-match look with fresh sneakers.
Whether you're wearing it over a classic white T-shirt with track pants and slide sandals over the weekend, or styling it with a simple midi dress with Birkenstocks on holiday, an outrageous printed shirt should be your go-to until summer ends. And reminder: The bolder, the better.
Related Video:
Advertisement