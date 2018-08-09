If you're anything like us, the image of Jeff Goldblum as a sweaty, shirtless Dr Ian Malcom in 1993's Jurassic Park will be etched on your subconscious, a sexy relic of the '90s, which has been doing the rounds this year, thanks to the film's 25th anniversary.
We didn't think Goldblum could get any better but time has been oh so kind to the actor and musician, who has aged like an extremely fine wine. Now a silver fox – and a bonafide thirst trap – lately we've been blessed with his presence once again as he promotes his burgeoning music career (suddenly we love jazz piano?) and before that, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Among the viral videos of Goldblum reading out tweets from stans, and photos of him tinkling the ivories, the highlight so far has been a recent TV appearance for which he donned Prada's contrast print shirt with his signature eccentricity and nonchalance. The piece, featuring multicoloured stripes, a graphic '90s print and flames, has garnered street style kudos from the likes of Pusha T and is the perfect amalgamation of our dads' holiday shirts and those our brothers wore to school discos. In theory, it's so, so wrong. On Jeff Goldblum? It's so damn right.
While men's printed shirts are nothing new, sartorially speaking – Ace Ventura-style Hawaiian shirts recently made a triumphant comeback after years in the wilderness, and Saint Laurent's SS16 Surf Sound collection celebrated the loud dad shirt – the printed shirt of seasons past was arguably only for the brave. 2018, however, has seen men embracing print like never before: just look at Ian Wright's fabulous florals, seen throughout his World Cup coverage, longtime maximalist Harry Styles' Gucci-laden tour wardrobe, and Timothée Chalamet's dreamy GQ shoot.
Richard Jones, menswear buying manager at Selfridges, explains why the piece has become so popular this summer. "The relaxed aesthetic makes it an easy piece to wear with sneakers, and is a great option for the heatwave. With a boxy silhouette, it’s universally flattering and works as a statement piece that you can have fun with." Richard's go-to brands include Gucci, Burberry and Prada, which all offer "Hawaiian, camp-collar and bowling-style" shirts. "They're bold in nature without being difficult to style – they effortlessly pair with a white tee – making it a summer staple."
Now, though, rather than leaving our paramours to enjoy the trend, we're eyeing it up for ourselves. Prada does a similarly clashing print shirt for women that combines red, black and white florals and a racing track-inspired brand logo, while Gucci's hyper real tropical silk number depicts a postcard scene on acid. Loewe has a cheery banana-hued linen shirt and Double Rainbouu's monochrome piece is ideal for those wanting to avoid too much colour.
The high street has plenty to choose from this summer, too, with Mango's offering particularly high on our wish list. We're layering this electric blue shirt over slinky silk dresses, and wearing this pastel flamingo one with washed denim and cowboy boots.
For styling tricks, we're turning to Pernille Teisbaek, who paired her printed Prada shirt with track shorts at Paris Couture in July. To counterbalance the oversized fit of her get-up, she piled on delicate gold jewellery, carried a miniature Hermès box bag, and wore cat-eye sunnies and barely-there heels by Céline. Editor of Elle Men China, Yoyo Lu, also wore the brand's boxy printed shirt at Men's Fashion Week in Milan in June. Complementing the femininity of the tropical florals with a pink lace midi skirt, she carried a clutch and topped off the mix-n-match look with fresh trainers.
Whether you're wearing it over a classic white T-shirt with track pants and slides at the weekend, or over a simple midi dress with Birkenstocks on holiday, an outrageous printed shirt should be your go-to this summer – the bolder, the better.
