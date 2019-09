Among the viral videos of Goldblum reading out tweets from stans, and photos of him tinkling the ivories, the highlight so far has been a recent TV appearance for which he donned Prada's contrast print shirt with his signature eccentricity and nonchalance. The piece, featuring multicoloured stripes, a graphic '90s print and flames, has garnered street style kudos from the likes of Pusha T and is the perfect amalgamation of our dads' holiday shirts and those our brothers wore to school discos. In theory, it's so, so wrong. On Jeff Goldblum? It's so damn right.