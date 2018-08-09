For styling tricks, we're turning to Pernille Teisbaek, who paired her printed Prada shirt with track shorts at Paris Couture in July. To counterbalance the oversized fit of her get-up, she piled on delicate gold jewellery, carried a miniature Hermès box bag, and wore cat-eye sunnies and barely-there heels by Céline. Editor of Elle Men China, Yoyo Lu, also wore the brand's boxy printed shirt at Men's Fashion Week in Milan in June. Complementing the femininity of the tropical florals with a pink lace midi skirt, she carried a clutch and topped off the mix-n-match look with fresh trainers.