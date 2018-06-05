The original Jurassic Park was an ode to science, and the people who pursue knowledge (and sometimes abuse it). It was an exciting, thrill-packed way of grappling with ethical questions as grand in scope as life itself. But a protagonist like Owen flies in the face of that tradition — he cares about Blue, but the awe isn't there. He's an action hero, a big dude with pecs and a mushy heart somewhere underneath. On the flip side, Claire's repeatedly expressed reverence for the majesty, beauty and sheer power of these creatures comes off as naive, especially when faced with some difficult decisions. But maybe that comes down to the fact that Dallas-Howard isn't given the opportunity to develop her character beyond "lady who wants to save dinosaurs and loves burly man." (And as Aly Semigran noted in her piece about Jurassic World's woman problem, that's not so much Dallas-Howard's fault as it is the poor material she's given.)