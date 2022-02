5 London Fashion Week Trends To Shop Now

If you've never wanted to ski, POSTER GIRL, Mark Fast and House of Sunny may just change your mind. Theirs is not the après ski style you are familiar with – gone are the preppy reds, whites and blues, and Fair Isle prints. Nor is it a ski style that is practical. Rather, like the knit balaclava , sports sunglasses and moon boot trends before it, these designers are offering a more wearable alternative for those who can’t jet off to the slopes. AW22’s take on après ski is cooler, grungier, sexier, riffing off the ‘90s and Y2K. It's made for the club rather than the chalet.