5 London Fashion Week Trends To Shop Now

Matty Bovan, Commission, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and Temperley London all had the US of A on the brain this season. Some took the inspiration more literally – Temperley London took a trip to the Wild West with wide-brimmed fedoras, neckties and riding boots – while others parodied its most recognisable symbols. At Charles Jeffrey Loverboy the classic letterman jacket was picked out in sequins, and at Matty Bovan the stars and stripes peeked out among punky, deconstructed knitwear and denim, finished with American football face paint and a rather pointed gun print.