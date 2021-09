5 London Fashion Week Trends To Shop Right Now

We may have all been watching (and loving) Bridgerton last Christmas, but if the spring/summer 22 shows are any indication, designers are still obsessed with lacing things up. After a year where staying protected came literally from keeping others away, we’re not surprised. While, in 2021, corsetry became a fun, escapist nod to the past ( Regencycore ), for 2022 some designers are keen to make corsets more wearable for everyday; whether that be through styling (over a graphic t-shirt like at Vivienne Westwood) or with their choice of materials (a softer satin at Toga). Many others though appear far more invested in the similarities between corsets and body armour, and the relationship between softness and toughness, such as at Preen By Thornton Bregazzi and Yuhan Wang where corsets were layered over pretty floral print and lace dresses. This even took on a dark, apocalyptic mood at Knwls’ Mad Max-meets-Wild West-meets Y2K show, where models stalked through a shadowy, underground car park. Its Wang’s use of corsetry though, that intrigues us – the designer herself has likened it to a protest, her collection a commentary on violence against women within the UK and her native China. Aside from stiff, leather corsets, she also armed her models with floral-embellished harnesses and gun holsters.