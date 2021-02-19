Forget Fashion Week – The Coolest Brands Are Now Outside London

"Finding a studio with low rent has been a major blessing to my business, allowing me to start small and not rack up any debt. It's given me the space and time to be creative, and not to take such huge leaps right from the outset," says Deva O’Neill, founder of the made-to-order clothing brand Phaedra. "Selling online has also been a major factor in my freedom – I can sew from anywhere and still be part of the slow fashion community. I have a lot to thank Instagram for!"