Forget Fashion Week – The Coolest Brands Are Now Outside London

The city has always been at the centre of the global style landscape — a vibrant destination which funnels burgeoning talent and extraordinary design into the industry at large, pumping inspiration and innovation through the veins of its international body. This is where, in recent years, names like Molly Goddard, Grace Wales Bonner and Martine Rose were uttered with bated breath long before they appeared in the pages of top glossies; where a once-bustling high street culture dictated how and where people spent their time and money. Now, with consumers transported from the streets to their screens , the potential for design discovery has expanded, resulting in a strong desire to shop and support smaller businesses as the pandemic rages on.