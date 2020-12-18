If 2020 has made you reassess your relationship with shopping, you're not alone. Whether the pandemic's threat to small businesses made you want to shop local and indie, this summer's Black Lives Matter movement galvanised you into supporting Black-owned brands or the ever-evolving climate emergency had you pledging to buy solely vintage, our purchasing power has more meaning than ever before.
Luckily, social media makes it easy to browse exciting, emerging and innovative labels from the comfort of your own (socially distanced) home. In fact, fashion lovers with a passion for their community saw the pandemic and subsequent lockdown as a challenge rather than a defeat. A host of virtual marketplaces have popped up this year, bringing sartorial inspiration to our fingertips and uniting sellers without IRL shops with customers looking to support them.
Having turned their Instagram pages into savvy and stylish databases, all you need to do is have your measurements and purse at the ready. Ahead, we've found three platforms giving thrilling labels and must-see sellers the space to share their wares with you. Think of them as a little black book of designers, digital car boot sales and virtual bazaars, ready for browsing without leaving your sofa. Click through to meet the women making shopping more personal, playful and unique – just in time for Christmas...