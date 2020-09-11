One silver lining to emerge in the pandemic is our renewed appreciation for independent retailers. Shop local! Support your high street! Keep small businesses alive! Community-driven messages like these were everywhere at the start of lockdown and it's a positive shopping habit we intend to commit to now that restrictions have eased up. According to the Centre for Retail Research, 20,600 stores are expected to close forever by the end of the year. We can reduce this number not only by buying from small boutiques but by positively rating them online, buying gift vouchers to use in the future, and telling friends and family about them via social media.
Keeping these stores alive and well is important for a strong economy, thriving communities and a varied high street offering but from a sustainability angle, these retailers are also more likely to ensure that everyone along the supply chain is fairly paid and that items are sourced ethically and responsibly. Better curated stock tends to mean less waste, too.
Ahead you'll find our favourite indie boutiques, from the Manchester-based store stocking sweetie-like jewellery to the Brooklyn brand bringing together the coolest contemporary labels under one roof.