One silver lining to emerge in the pandemic is our renewed appreciation for independent retailers . Shop local! Support your high street! Keep small businesses alive! Community-driven messages like these were everywhere at the start of lockdown and it's a positive shopping habit we intend to commit to now that restrictions have eased up. According to the Centre for Retail Research , 20,600 stores are expected to close forever by the end of the year. We can reduce this number not only by buying from small boutiques but by positively rating them online, buying gift vouchers to use in the future, and telling friends and family about them via social media.