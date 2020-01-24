Throw Away Your Black Opaques, Fashion Tights Just Got Fun

Since the Swinging Sixties, loud tights have flowed in and out of fashion. The ‘00s threw up a particularly strong revival thanks to indie musicians like Kate Nash and The Long Blondes, the ultimate Manic Pixie Dream Girl, Zooey Deschanel, and, of course, Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf and her minions. Throw out your preconceptions though; this season, designers are taking a fresh approach and convincing us that the coolest way to cover up is in vivid hues and look-at-me prints.