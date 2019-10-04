Thanks to Copenhagen Fashion Week's global boom, and the Danish influencers who in turn brought their laid-back style to our Instagram feeds, chunky white kicks and easy breezy midi dresses became the look that suited every occasion. Casual office uniform? Check. Relaxed Sunday roast? Check. Running errands, drinks with pals, comfy airport get-up? Yes, yes, yes.
For a long time, it seemed like an unrivalled team: why would we wear anything less comfortable than loose but still cool dresses and cushioned trainers that made us look back on the heel with disdain?
Perhaps it was a visit to the V&A's blockbuster Mary Quant retrospective, or watching Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, but we've been packing up our commuter kicks and flowing midis and making room for a duo far more daring. Meet autumn's power couple, straight outta the '60s: the mini skirt and the heeled boot.
You needn't reference the Swinging Sixties for inspiration on this one, just bear in mind the rule of thumb: the skirt hits just above the knee, and the boot sits somewhere around your ankle. Add tights when the cold weather kicks in, sure, but mix and match as much as you like – a croc effect boot here, a patent skirt there.
