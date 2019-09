7 Months After The Queen Sat On His Front Row, Richard Quinn Turns To Sinister Glamour

Citing the upsetting statistic that there has been a 34% drop in arts GCSE entries between 2010 and 2018, he said: "This year’s exam statistics show how seriously arts subjects are under threat in secondary schools in England, yet they are a foundation of our £32 billion fashion industry." And it’s not just the arts in higher and further education that are suffering; the arts have been hit with millions of pounds worth of local funding cuts over the past few years, meaning that those seeking creative pursuits outside of the education system are being failed, too. How does this bode for the future of fashion and the careers of our bright young things?