What started as a funeral for the arts — huge vases of flowers at the foot of the runway brought to mind a decorative eulogy — moved into a sinister sort of glamour. Up first was a ‘20s Gatsby-esque glamour, all embellishment and feathered hems, which was fitting considering the second piece of music was featured in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 film adaptation of the novel. This wasn’t frivolous glamour though, but a dark take on the decadence of the time; models wore milky gray contact lenses, dark shadow in the corners of their eyes, and rubber gloves reaching beyond the elbow. Daisy Buchanan meets Miss Havisham, perhaps?