Tell me about Amal! That was HUGE — she looked amazing, congratulations! How did it come about?

"Through the grapevine. Anna Wintour came to the show, and suggested me to Amal, who was co-chair [of the Met Gala]. [Amal is] super intelligent, really nice, and really down to earth. We had a back and forth about what she liked of my stuff previously, and I said just come down for a fitting and actually see what it looks like in real life. I did two or three fittings with her and then made it. So it was a very calm, easy process. She’s super nice. Her mum came to a fitting at one point as well and that’s always a good sign, when someone is close to their family."