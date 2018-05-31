It goes back to when I was like 15 or 16, and I got really interested in designs of the moment. Even seeing Lily Allen doing New Look, or Christopher Kane doing Topshop. I used to work in Topman. To me, that’s very aspirational, and Debenhams has a huge reach. When we did an H&M collection, I was getting images from friends saying, "Oh my god, someone’s wearing it at [Central] Saint Martins," or "someone’s wearing it on Oxford Street", and that's a really nice part of it as well. I think you can show at fashion week and you can be stocked at Matches and Net-A-Porter, but it’s also very nice to have different entry points as well.