The Royal Wedding Makeup No One Is Talking About

Even if you didn't organise a tea party and invite all your friends around on Saturday morning, that doesn't mean you can't — or don't already — know every little detail from the Royal Wedding. If someone asked you about the original owner of Meghan Markle's diamond-encrusted tiara, Queen Elizabeth's colour-coordinated political shade, or the subtle significance behind Prince Harry and Markle's elderflower sponge cake, you'd probably have the scoop. But there's still one elusive detail most people have yet to figure out: the makeup.
As expected, Markle showed up to her nuptials in a subtle smokey eye and light, balmy lip tint. But to the dismay of most (okay, all) fans, the bridal beauty product breakdown that should have been never came. Luckily, there were plenty of other makeup looks to obsess over from the big day, most of which came from a star-studded guest list featuring Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, and Serena Williams.
Truth be told, there's not a celebrity look in the world that could top the Duchess of Sussex's, but still, that doesn't mean these makeup looks aren't enough to satiate your curiosity until you get what you deserve (hey Daniel Martin, call us!). Ahead, the best beauty looks from the Royal Wedding guest list.