The Royal Wedding Makeup No One Is Talking About

Even if you didn't organise a tea party and invite all your friends around on Saturday morning, that doesn't mean you can't — or don't already — know every little detail from the Royal Wedding. If someone asked you about the original owner of Meghan Markle's diamond-encrusted tiara, Queen Elizabeth's colour-coordinated political shade , or the subtle significance behind Prince Harry and Markle's elderflower sponge cake , you'd probably have the scoop. But there's still one elusive detail most people have yet to figure out: the makeup.