H&M's New Sustainable Collection Is The Best Yet

Today, H&M launches its Conscious Exclusive 2018 collection and, boy, are we thrilled. The pieces are more elevated than ever before, offering sumptuous jacquard fabrics and delicate dresses fit for summer weddings and garden parties alike.
The collection's aesthetic was inspired by the home of 19th-century Swedish artists Karin and Carl Larsson, with its green walls and ceilings, red accented furniture and abundance of botany, both real and illustrated. H&M's design team interpreted this artists' paradise to create a line bursting with intricate patterns and fabrications, hyper feminine shapes, and romantic finishes.
H&M's Conscious collections repurpose and recycle fabric to minimise waste and bring sustainable, technological innovations to our wardrobe. This time around, the brand has introduced two new materials to its line: recycled silver and ECONYL®, a 100% regenerated nylon fibre made from fishnets and other nylon waste join organic linen, cotton and silk, TENCEL™ and recycled polyester.
“It is a great thrill to introduce two new sustainable materials into the collection," H&M's creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson says. "By creating gorgeous lace made of ECONYL® and beautiful jewellery crafted from recycled silver, we continue to stretch the boundaries of sustainable fashion. Also, the work of Karin Larsson took on a lot of significance, her stylised motifs, bold compositions and use of colour throughout the house were ahead of its time. She was such a strong woman and it’s that spirit that we channelled.”
The lookbook, shot by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson, stars Aamito Lagum, Giedrė Dukauskaitė and original super Christy Turlington, who has been a fan of the brand's sustainable offering for some time. “Ever since I learned about this collection I’ve been really impressed by what it stands for and the designs are equally appealing," Turlington explained. "Fashion and sustainability is no longer a contradiction in terms, and I think reusing and recycling is an important initiative across fashion. It’s really inspiring to see such fashion-forward designs being made from recycled materials.”
Our standout pieces from the drop? The show-stopping jacquard-patterned green dress, perfect for weddings; the silk dress in the same print, ideal for work-to-rooftop bar; the black and navy jacquard suit, which looks fabulous over a T-shirt or a lace black cami; and the silk-blend kaftan, which we plan on wearing in the city as well as on the beach.
Click through to find our favourite pieces from the new collection, and shop knowing your purchases are as sustainable as they are spring-perfect.
Launching on 19th April, the Conscious Exclusive 2018 collection is available in selected stores worldwide and online at hm.com.