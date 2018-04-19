H&M's New Sustainable Collection Is The Best Yet

The lookbook, shot by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson, stars Aamito Lagum, Giedrė Dukauskaitė and original super Christy Turlington, who has been a fan of the brand's sustainable offering for some time. “Ever since I learned about this collection I’ve been really impressed by what it stands for and the designs are equally appealing," Turlington explained. "Fashion and sustainability is no longer a contradiction in terms, and I think reusing and recycling is an important initiative across fashion. It’s really inspiring to see such fashion-forward designs being made from recycled materials.”