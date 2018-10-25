The Never-Ending Winter Debate: Tights Or Bare Legs?

Obviously there are practical benefits to black tights, too. Summer, for me and my legs so pale you can see my veins, means fake tan and a mitt. It means tan-stained sheets and (one time) an orange-stained toilet seat (sorry boyfriend). I don't like tanning in the sun on account of the damage it can do so instead I stick to (hopefully natural-looking) fake tan – all summer long. But when that first leaf falls, that's the time I stash my tan away and say hello to my collection of black tights, which serve the double purpose of covering all my leg hair too.