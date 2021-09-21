The Coolest Haircut Trends London Fashion Week Street Style Has To Offer

When London Fashion Week was required to go digital thanks to the pandemic, there was one thing we missed terribly: street style.
While makeup artists and fashion designers continued to create iconic trends backstage, London's most famous venues and picturesque thoroughfares were devoid of fashion forward followers. But this season, they're back with a bang.
Come rain or shine, it seems the fashion pack is out in full force, serving all manner of fire looks from colour blocking and '60s glamour, to clashing prints and brocade. But it's the haircut trends and low-maintenance hairstyles we can't get enough of. Think natural textures, blunt bobs, full fringes and classic shag cuts to pinpoint a handful of Instagram-worthy hair movements.
Click through to discover all the hair inspiration you need, straight from the streets at LFW SS22.