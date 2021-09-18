London Fashion Week Street Style, We’ve Missed You

London Fashion Week is kicking off in full, physical form this weekend. Whether you have loved or lambasted a pandemic's worth of digitally innovative, virtual fashion weeks, one thing we've certainly missed is seeing show-goers step out in agenda-setting fits.
This season's street style is shaping up to be particularly special as the city's creative set celebrates a return to IRL experiences in dusted off, ebullient items from pre-lockdown wardrobes and new pieces they've been dying to debut.
Hot takes from this season's 27°C New York Fashion Week include Y2K low-rise jeans, cut-outs and tube tops. Despite a burst of late summer sun in London, things are decidedly more covered up, with light knits and structured denim making regular appearances. Levity is introduced through chintzy textures, mismatched patterns and colour blocking.
Ahead we pick out the best and brightest street style outfits from London Fashion Week, loudly heralding fashion's roaring 2020s.