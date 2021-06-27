A Bridgerton-Themed “Immersive Ball” Is Coming To London This Autumn

Bridgerton fans assemble: an immersive ball inspired by the hit Netflix series will bring some Regency glamour to London this autumn.
The Bridgerton-themed ball is being created by Secret Cinema, the immersive event specialists who've previously put on events inspired by Moulin Rouge!, Stranger Things and Romeo + Juliet.
The exact location is being kept under wraps, but Secret Cinema have confirmed that it will take place somewhere in Zone 4, close to a tube station with step-free access from the platform to the street.
The organisers have also promised that guests will enjoy "augmented performances throughout the night with actors, projection, special effects and original sequences from the series". Music will be provided by a classical string quartet playing pop classics – much as the the Vitamin String Quartet do in the Netflix show.
A note from Lady Whistledown teases: "At last, the social season is upon us! It is with great pleasure and much excitement this author shares the news of a most anticipated soirée arriving in our fair city this Autumn. Ladies and gentlemen, do not tarry, for this is your opportunity to waltz your way into high society, make use of those dance cards, and find somebody to burn for.
"This 3-hour immersive affair will see you wine and dine with esteemed members of the Ton as you partake in an evening of music, mingling, and perhaps other less-refined activities... Have no fear, gentle reader. Yours truly shall attend and every transgression will be diligently recorded. Because, whilst you might not be able to spot me in the crowd, I shall most definitely keep an eye on you..."
The three-hour event will premiere on 10th November with tickets starting from £39. They go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, 6th July and you can join the wait list now to make sure you're first in line.