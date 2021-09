Still, social media has long been a place of discourse for all things pertaining to the Costume Institute. In 2015, despite the Institute putting in place a social media ban for those inside of the event, the hashtag #MetGala garnered over 1.5 million tweets on Twitter over the course of 4th May , the day of that year’s China: Through the Looking Glass gala, a controversial theme about Orientalism and cultural appropriation that engendered some heated online discourse. There, people shared their opinions on celebrities’ interpretations of the theme in real time, in some ways eclipsing the event itself. The Met Gala also has its own peanut gallery on Instagram, as red carpet images are often shared by both fashion publications and stylists just minutes after a look is debuted, which are commented on and regrammed. The most popular Met moments among Instagram’s one billion users are often ones for the record books. See: Beyoncé in Givenchy in 2016, Ariana Grande in custom Vera Wang in 2018, and Cardi B in Thom Browne in 2019. Twitter took back the Met Gala from Instagramin 2020, when High Fashion Twitter Met Gala , a virtual red carpet held on the platform, exploded on the scene during the pandemic.