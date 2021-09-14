“When we heard that the Met Gala was officially being scheduled, we were both like, Who’s going to be there? What are they doing to wear? Who’s going to flop?” said Tchiakpe. They began jotting down their thoughts on a notepad before quickly realising just how many opinions they both had. So, they took to their apartment wall, colour-coordinating Post-its in three different sections — American commentary, people who pay homage to an American designer, and those who missed the mark — with predictions for every supposed attendee’s outfit scribbled on them in permanent marker. Then, they documented it all on TikTok.