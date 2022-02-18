As London Fashion Week slowly but surely makes a return IRL, there's one thing in particular we're all excited to welcome back: street style.
As the most fashion-forward individuals descend on the city, you can expect to spot all manner of trends, from head-to-toe neon to luxury accessories. The outfits may take centre stage on those windy thoroughfares but it's impossible to ignore the Instagram-worthy haircuts.
This year alone we've seen the octopus cut, bottleneck bangs and the bixie take over salons — but we can always count on London's fashion pack to bring a host of new haircut movements to the table.
