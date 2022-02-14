The Best NYFW Street Style Looks Featured Bold Colors & Futuristic Details

As another pandemic spring approaches, we’re all looking forward to a warmer and (hopefully) better future. And New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 is giving us a few ideas on how to dress for it.
Street style has so far reflected a collective yearning for optimism, from hot pink puffer coats and metallic details to metaverse-ready sunglasses. There were also trends we’ve witnessed over the past year, like neon color combos and Bridgerton-inspired corsets that suggest we’re in for our own kind of Victorian futurism.
Retro-futuristic fashion is one of the dominant runway trends this season, with designers like Christian Siriano and Maisie Wilen showcasing their fashion versions of what a post-pandemic, semi-dystopian world will look like. It’s no surprise, then, that the streets are already reflecting that.
Ahead, take a look at some of the best street style looks from New York Fashion Week so far.