Frat Boys Are The Hot New Trend According To Raf Simons' Runway

But in fashion, when a style becomes ubiquitous, that means its inevitable end is already in motion (at least in the eyes of design devotees, if not retailers and consumers). And, Raf Simons is the deity of design devotees. It comes as no surprise, then, that he has nixed sportswear and streetwear from his catwalk collection, just as everyone else is jumping on the bandwagon. "We need a new outline," he said backstage. "I know I was part of it myself, but too many hoodies with prints! You know, something needs to shift."