'Lager Lout' Is The Hottest New Trend On The Catwalk In Paris

Raf Simons is probably the most celebrated fashion designer working today. He held the top job at Dior womenswear in Paris from 2012 to 2015 (with the anguish and elation of his first collection documented in the 2014 film Dior & I), and is now in New York, revolutionising the look at Calvin Klein . But the Belgian designer also runs a label under his own name, Raf Simons, and it was this collection he showed late last night in Paris, a 40-minute drive away from the main hub of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. This Spring/Summer '19, Raf wasn’t interested in reimagining the bar jacket or American denim. Instead, on his own patch, he celebrated that most British of subcultures: the lager lout.