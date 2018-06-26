Summer has officially landed, by way of long, hot days, World Cup fever, and margaritas on rooftop bars. While we're enjoying every minute of summer in the city, we're certainly not the only ones to have our vacation departure dates circled in red on the calendar.Whether you're headed abroad or staying stateside, a summer getaway calls for a special kind of wardrobe, one laced with freedom and fun. Lucky, then, that both the emerging summer trends have been so fantastic.
From rattan bags to textured sandals, rainbow-striped dresses to oversized sun hats, this summer's aesthetic is shaping up to be joyful, playful and brimming with color. Click ahead to find the best statement pieces we're wearing from the beach to the bar and beyond.