Summer has officially landed, by way of long, hot days, World Cup fever, and margaritas on rooftop bars. While we're enjoying every minute of summer in the city, we're certainly not the only ones to have our vacation departure dates circled in red on the calendar.Whether you're headed abroad or staying stateside, a summer getaway calls for a special kind of wardrobe, one laced with freedom and fun. Lucky, then, that both the emerging summer trends have been so fantastic.