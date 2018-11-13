"I first came across the book in my college library around 16 years ago," Kane tells Refinery29. "Years passed, and I have always looked into the world of human behaviour and science and nature as a source of reference. I have done so many collections based on sex: Resort 2014, Sex Education (SS14), life drawings made into lovers lace (AW15). My love of drawing made me remember the famous book that contains the most beautiful life studies by the artist Chris Foss of lovemaking. They serve a purpose and really educate you in the art of being a better lover."