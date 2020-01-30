Copenhagen Fashion Week Announces Major Sustainability Action Plan

Considering the amount of resources that go into producing a fashion week, Copenhagen Fashion Week also aims to become zero waste by implementing bans on single-use items and committing to full reuse and recycling. Beyond this, the organization is calling on designers to take part in the initiative under its 2023 Sustainability Requirements that will come into effect in January 2023. Under these conditions, brands will be required to achieve a certain score to be eligible to apply for a show or presentation on the official Copenhagen Fashion Week schedule. As stated in the document, “Brands can earn points based on six strongly interlinked focus areas covering the entire value chain, including: strategic direction, design practices, smart material choices, working conditions, consumer engagement, and show production.”